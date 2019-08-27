Samantha Akkineni Upset With Nagarjuna For Doing Manmadhudu 2 Against Her Advice?

A Big Embarrassment

Samantha apparently told Nagarjuna to say no to Manmadhudu 2 as it did not do justice to his on-screen image. However, the Criminal actor ignored this advice, which proved to be a mistake. To make matters worse, Nagarjuna made Sam do an 'inconsequential' role in the movie, which did nothing for her career.

Harsh Reality?

The buzz is, Samantha feels that Nagarjuna is committing one mistake after the other without understanding the mood of the audience.

A Shocker From Chay?

Apparently, Samantha has also requested Naga Chaitanya to plan his next move with care. As a result, Chay has put Bangarraju on hold and turned his attention to his movie with Sai Pallavi. This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

A Bad Time For The King

Nagarjuna is going through a terrible phase on the work front. Last year, he suffered a big blow when Officer bombed at the box office and failed to click with the target audience. Devadas too could not live up to expectations. With the Manmadhudu 2 debacle, he has delivered three consecutive flops, which is a disturbing development.

The Road Ahead..

Nagarjuna will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Brahmastra, marking his return to Bollywood after nearly two decades. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and RRR actress Alia Bhatt in the lead, is slated to arrive in theatres sometime in 2020.