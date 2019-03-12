English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni's Viral Hot Photos Prove That She Is The Queen Bee Of Tollywood

    By
    |

    The sweet and charming Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry today. A talented performer, she has won the love of countless fans owing to her good looks, innocent personality and warm nature. During what has been a fairly solid career, the Mersal beauty has starred in several popular films and this has helped her prove her mettle.

    Graceful!

    In this photo, Samantha is seen redefining the meaning of grace and flaunting her glamorous side like a boss. Her imploring expressions gel well with the stylish look and up its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make her young fans go weak at the knees.

    The Complete Package!

    Sam's confidence is the biggest highlight of this stylish photo and ups its recall value big time. She is the perfect blend of hotness and innocence and this has always helped her stay ahead of the competition.

    A Year Of Mixed Fortunes

    The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for Samantha. She received rave reviews for her performances in Rangasthalam, Irumbu Thirai and Mahanati. Her first female-centric movie U Turn, a remake of the Shraddha Srinath's Kannada film of the same name, too did better than expected at the box office. However, her much-hyped Seema Raja bombed at the box office.

    The Way Ahead...

    At present, she is gearing up for the release of Super Deluxe which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans due to its unconventional trailer. The film also has Fahadh Faasil and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. She will also be seen opposite husband Naga Chaitanya in Majili which is slated to hit screens this April.

    So, did you like these photos of Samantha tell us in the space below? Comments, please!

    Read more about: samantha akkineni photos
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue