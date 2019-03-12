Samantha Akkineni's Viral Hot Photos Prove That She Is The Queen Bee Of Tollywood

Graceful!

In this photo, Samantha is seen redefining the meaning of grace and flaunting her glamorous side like a boss. Her imploring expressions gel well with the stylish look and up its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make her young fans go weak at the knees.

The Complete Package!

Sam's confidence is the biggest highlight of this stylish photo and ups its recall value big time. She is the perfect blend of hotness and innocence and this has always helped her stay ahead of the competition.

A Year Of Mixed Fortunes

The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for Samantha. She received rave reviews for her performances in Rangasthalam, Irumbu Thirai and Mahanati. Her first female-centric movie U Turn, a remake of the Shraddha Srinath's Kannada film of the same name, too did better than expected at the box office. However, her much-hyped Seema Raja bombed at the box office.

The Way Ahead...

At present, she is gearing up for the release of Super Deluxe which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans due to its unconventional trailer. The film also has Fahadh Faasil and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. She will also be seen opposite husband Naga Chaitanya in Majili which is slated to hit screens this April.

