    Samantha Akkineni's Viral Bold And Hot Photos Will Make You Go 'Wow'

    The year 2018 proved to be one of mixed fortunes for Samantha Akkineni. The lovely lady impressed one and all with her spirited performance in Rangasthalam and left the fans asking for more. The film, which had Ram Charan in the lead role, received rave reviews and became a hit. Post Rangasthalam, she tasted success with Irumbu Thirai and the Savitri Biopic Mahanati. However, her big Tamil release Seema Raja bombed at the box office, receiving mixed reviews. Now, the 'Akkineni Bahu' is back in the limelight for an awesome reason. Samantha's latest hot photos from a photoshoot are going viral on the social media and turning up the heat.

    Too Hot To Handle!

    In this stunning photo from the shoot, Sam is seen in her hottest avatar ever which she carries off like a boss. Her seductive expressions gel with her sultry body language and add a new dimension to the look. She truly is a beauty queen.

    Stunning!

    Here is another photo from the same shoot in which Sam's seen proving that 'hotness' is her middle name. Her grace is bound to make many go weak in the knees.

    The Total Package

    Samantha has always been regarded as one of the cutest actresses in Tollywood. In fact, many fans feel that her innocent smile is her biggest USP and it can make countless hearts skip a beat. With these photos, she has proved that she can be hot and cute at the same time. In other words, she is one deadly combination.

    Proving A Point!

    When Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, many fans felt that she would soon quit acting. Going by this sensational photo shoot, it seems that she has no plans of slowing down in the near future.

    On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of Super Deluxe. The film, which has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, also features Fahadh Faasil and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
