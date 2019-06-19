Samantha Akkineni Was On The Verge Of Losing Her Mental Stability Due To This Shocking Reason

A Heartbreaking Revelation

During a recent interview, the Raju Gari Gadhi 2 star opened up about being trolled for posting bold photos and made a big revelation. She said that there was a time when she used to get deeply affected by trolling.

Her Exact Words

"Trolling did affect me initially, to the extent that I was questioning whether I was going insane. I would wake up and the first thing I would do was check for trolls. It was really, really hurting my mental stability and making me rush to make the wrong decisions."

She Added

Samantha went on to add that she has now become immune to being trolled and prefers ignoring her detractors.

"I know there is going to be a troll even before I put a tweet or post a picture. I have gotten so used to what to expect from trolls, that I know exactly what is going to happen," added Sam.

A Good Beginning

Interestingly, 2019 has been a pretty good year for Samantha so far. In March, she received rave reviews for her work in Super Deluxe, which impressed fans and critics alike. Thereafter, she delivered a solid performance in Majili that marked her first film with husband Naga Chaitanya post marriage.

The Road Ahead...

Samantha will soon be seen in Oh Baby, a remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny. She also has the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96 in her kitty.