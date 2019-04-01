Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Majili Pre-release Business Report: Better Than Expected

Are you a fan of the dashing and charming Naga Chaitanya? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. According to the latest reports, his upcoming movie Majili has done a pre-release business of nearly Rs 18 crore and created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film's AP/TS rights were reportedly sold for Rs 15 crore. Similarly, the makers fetched a further Rs 3 crore for the overseas rights.

Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya is currently going through a bad phase on the work front. 2018, in particular proved to be a terrible year for him as Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Savyasachi bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. As such, Majili's pre-release business is better than expected.

Satellite rights 5 crore Digital rights 4 crore for Amazon prime Hindi rights 1.5 crore AP/TS Rights Rs 15 crore Overseas Rights Rs 3 crore

In case you did not know, Majili is touted to be a romantic-drama and marks Chay's first film with wife Samantha Akkineni post marriage. It has grabbed plenty of attention due to its intense/hard-hitting trailer which might help it open well at the box office. Besides Sam-Chay, the movie also features Divyansha Kaushik in the lead. Actors Subbaraju and Posani Krishna Murali too are a part of the cast.

Majili, the first big release of the Summer, is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2019.

So, are you excited about Majili? Tell us in the space below.