Noted Comedian Takes Dig At Vijay Deverakonda? Shocking Incident Ruffles Feathers

A Questionable Act

According to reports, actor Sampoornesh Babu recently took a dig at Vijay Deverakonda and this created a great deal of buzz amongst those in attendance. During the Kobbari Matta pre-release event, a fan fell at the Burning Star's feet and left the stage only after a few bouncers intervened. As the funnyman is not really an A-list hero, the whole thing did not seem ‘organic'.

The Real Story?

Some time ago, Vijay Deverakonda had faced a similar situation while speaking at the Dear Comrade pre-release event, which grabbed a lot of attention. The buzz is that by targeting the young star, the makers of Kobbari Matta are trying to highlight that upcoming heroes often use promotional gimmicks to add to the buzz surrounding movies. If this is indeed the case, then the act might lead to a major controversy.

Will He React?

Vijay Deverakonda, who is quite active on social media, is reportedly hurt by the Dear Comrade debacle. In fact, during a recently-held event, he refused to interact with the media, which upset those in attendance. As such, his fans are not sure if he'll respond to the Sampoornesh Babu incident at this point of time

The Road Ahead..

Once Vijay Deverakonda comes to terms with the Dear Comrade fiasco, he is likely to begin work on his film with Aishwarya Rajesh and Bengal Tiger beauty Raashi Khanna, titled ‘Love Failure'. He might also revive Hero, which is rumoured to be on hold. Interestingly, he was also offered the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, which he turned down.