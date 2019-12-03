Sandeep Vanga Gets Trolled For His Tweet On Hyderabad Vet Murder

A few days ago, a lady doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad and this left everyone in a state of shock. Noted director Sandeep Vanga recently reacted to the horrific incident and asked the authorities to instil 'fear' in the minds of such criminals by ensuring they get a 'brutal sentence'. He also made it clear, this might be the only way for radically transforming society.

"FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action," (sic) he tweeted.

Surprisingly, his comments upset some folks, who called him a hypocrite while highlighting that he made the 'sexist' Arjun Reddy.

Here, we present the most hard-hitting reactions to his comments.

Basileos Basilieus @Basileos_B Ladies and Gentlemen i present to you the great and fabled hypocrisy of our society in action. Keep making feudal and patriarchal movies like Arjun Reddy and also keep preaching along with Vijay devarakonda about rule of law and values. Mayflower @MGNTheTwin Make movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, glorify toxic masculinity and tweet about fear. Not nice. Got a chance to see some scenes in the movie. Not nice. Arpana H S @ArpanaHS If only Arjun Reddy had that fear factor, or at least respect. Life of ***** and other girls would have been much better. Ram S @Raam_Sundara You are wrong. There have been multiple theories and research suggesting that increased quantum of sentence/death penalty does not contribute to detterence of crime. You should understand the psychological state of criminal during the act to understand why he doesn't feel fear

*Victim's name has been beeped out to protect identity