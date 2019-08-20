English
    Sandeep Vanga Not Ready To Work With Mahesh Babu?

    Director Sandeep Vanga, who became a household name due to the success of Arjun Reddy, recently grabbed plenty of attention when rumours of him collaborating with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu went viral on social media. In fact, some reports even claimed that the filmmaker had narrated a script to 'Prince' and received positive feedback. Now, it seems that Sandeep Vanga is no longer interested in working with the Spyder hero.

    The buzz is that Mahesh Babu refrained from okaying Sandeep Vanga's film and asked for a bound script. Meanwhile, the director hit the jackpot with Kabir Singh (the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy) and become hot property in Bollywood with many top producers expressing desire to work with him. After taking everything into consideration, Sandeep Vanga, apparently, decided to drop the Mahesh Babu film and work on a Bollywood movie instead.

    In case, you did not know, Sandeep Vanga found himself in a major controversy when he justified 'toxic masculinity' in Kabir Singh and said that one should have the liberty to hit his or her partner.

    "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there," Sandeep Vanga had said.

    As expected, Sandeep Vanga's comments were criticised by a large section of the audience for being 'regressive'. However, Vijay Deverakonda defended his remarks, saying that he was talking from his personal experience.

    Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F 2 director Anil Ravipudi. The film features him in the role of an Army officer, which has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. Sarileru Neekevvaru features Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
