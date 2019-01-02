English
 »   »   »  Sankranti 2019 Special Telugu Movies On TV Channels: Aravinda Sametha, Tholi Prema And Others

Sankranti 2019 Special Telugu Movies On TV Channels: Aravinda Sametha, Tholi Prema And Others

By
    There's no denying the fact that 2018 was a terrific year for the fans of Telugu cinema. They were treated to quite a few big films that lived up to the expectations. Similarly, they also got the opportunity to enjoy several relatively smaller films that emerged as surprise hits. Now, it seems that 2019 is going to be an equally good year for them. Sankranti is around the corner and several big films are slated to premiere on the smal screens during the festive occasion.

    Hello Guru Prema Kosame (Star Maa)

    The film is a romantic-comedy and features the young heartthrob Ram Pothineni and the Premam beauty Anupama Parameswaram in the lead. Directed by Trinadha Rao, it deals with the friendship between a happy-go-lucky guy and a young girl he meets on the train. The film also has Pranitha in a key role.

    Tholi Prema (Gemini TV)

    Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is a romantic-drama sand it revolves around the bond between two young folks who meet on a train. Many fans feel that it is a true tribute to passionate love. Tholi Prema has Raashi Khanna asnd Varun Tej in the lead. The general feeling that, it is the best film of Raashi's career.

    Amar Akbar Anthony (Gemini TV)

    A commercial entertainer, AAA is a Sreenu Vaitla directorial and it has Ravi Teja in three roles. Even though it sank without a trace and the box office, it is likely to be a good treat for the Mass Maharaja's die-hard fans, It also marks Ileana's return to Tollywood after a hiatus.

    Pandem Kodi 2 (Gemini TV)

    The Telugu Version of Sandakozhi 2, Pandem Kodi 2 is a gripping action-thriller and it should be a nice watch for the younger audience. Its reasonably engaging screenplay should keep die-hard fans hooked. Pandem Kodi 2 has Vishal, Varu Sarathkumar and Keerthy Suresh in the lively.

    Aravinda Sametha (Zee Telugu)

    The faction-drama Aravinda Samrtha is set to premiere on Zee Telugu this Sankranti and this is bound to make Jr NTR fans pretty happy. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film features the 'Young Tiger' in a new avatar. Its biggest highlights are the young star's gripping performance and his crackling chemistry with Pooja Hegde.

    telugu movies
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
