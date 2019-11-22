    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru And Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Release Dates Confirmed!

      By
      |

      The upcoming Sankranti season will witness the arrival of two much-awaited Telugu movies. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are expected to hit theatres on the same day. However, as per the latest reports, the big box office clash has been averted. Reportedly, the Producers Guild of Telugu Cinema has spoken to the makers of these two upcoming flicks and has ensured that the biggies won't be arriving on the same day.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru And Ala Vaikunthapurramloos Release Dates Confirmed!

      Earlier, the makers of these films had stated that both movies will release on January 12, 2020. According to the latest buzz, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be the first to hit theatres during the Sankranti season. Reports say the Mahesh Babu starrer will hit theatres on January 11, 2020, which is a Saturday. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will come a day later on January 12, 2020. This should assure both movies a solid opening at the box office.

      Well, going by the reports, it is definitely a good move by the respective teams to not release their films on the same date. In a press release, which is doing the rounds on social media, it has been mentioned that earlier, the Guild had averted a similar clash when Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Gang Leader were scheduled to hit theatres on the same date.

      However, an official announcement from the makers of the films is being awaited. It is being believed that team Sarileru Neekevvaru might announce the movie's release date along with the teaser, which is expected to release in a few hours (November 22). Similarly, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is also expected to make the release date official soon. Sarileu Neekevvaru has been directed by Anil Ravipudi whereas Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Let us wait for the announcements to get a clear picture regarding the reports that are doing the rounds.

      Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue