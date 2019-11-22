Sarileru Neekevvaru And Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Release Dates Confirmed!

The upcoming Sankranti season will witness the arrival of two much-awaited Telugu movies. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are expected to hit theatres on the same day. However, as per the latest reports, the big box office clash has been averted. Reportedly, the Producers Guild of Telugu Cinema has spoken to the makers of these two upcoming flicks and has ensured that the biggies won't be arriving on the same day.

Earlier, the makers of these films had stated that both movies will release on January 12, 2020. According to the latest buzz, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be the first to hit theatres during the Sankranti season. Reports say the Mahesh Babu starrer will hit theatres on January 11, 2020, which is a Saturday. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will come a day later on January 12, 2020. This should assure both movies a solid opening at the box office.

Well, going by the reports, it is definitely a good move by the respective teams to not release their films on the same date. In a press release, which is doing the rounds on social media, it has been mentioned that earlier, the Guild had averted a similar clash when Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Gang Leader were scheduled to hit theatres on the same date.

However, an official announcement from the makers of the films is being awaited. It is being believed that team Sarileru Neekevvaru might announce the movie's release date along with the teaser, which is expected to release in a few hours (November 22). Similarly, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is also expected to make the release date official soon. Sarileu Neekevvaru has been directed by Anil Ravipudi whereas Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Let us wait for the announcements to get a clear picture regarding the reports that are doing the rounds.