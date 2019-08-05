English
    Sarileru Neekevvaru: Bandla Ganesh Being Paid This Much For The Mahesh Babu Movie?

    By
    |

    Actor Bandla Ganesh, last seen in the 2012 release Businessman, is all set to return to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead. Now, here is a big update about his association with the eagerly-awaited movie. According to the latest reports, Bandla Ganesh is being paid Rs 5 Lakh per day for his role in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

    Reports also state that Bandla Ganesh will be playing a quirky character in Sarileru Neekevvaru and redefining the meaning of entertainment with his on-screen antics. In fact, many feel that this role is going to be pretty different from anything he has done in the past.

    Bandla Ganesh

    Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F2 fame director Anil Ravipudi is touted to be an action-comedy featuring several hilarious punches. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army man, who is afraid of blood while Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady. The Kodava beauty, paired opposite the 'Super Star' for the first time, will be hoping that Sarileru Neekevvaru helps her get her Tollywood career back on track.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens this Sankranti alongside the Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas movie, being referred to as AA 19.

    So, are you excited about Bandla Ganesh returning to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
