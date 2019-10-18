Sarikeru Neekevvaru Ceeded Rights: Anil Ravipudi's Movie Fails To Beat Maharshi, But It's Good News?

Mahesh Babu, the resident 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, one of the most intriguing releases of 2020. The film, helmed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has taken social media by storm and this suggests that it has the potential to set the box office on fire. Now, here is a major update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the film's Ceeded rights have been sold for Rs 10.8 crore, which many feel is a solid number.

Interestingly, Sarileru Neekevvaru has failed to beat Maharshi as the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie had fetched around Rs 12 crore in Ceeded. However, this might prove to be a blessing in disguise for Anil Ravipudi's movie as several biggies have failed to reach breakeven in the dreaded region of late. Moreover, Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to clash with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, 2020, and this makes it a relatively risky venture.

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Recently, he had said that his fans will be 'proud' of Sarileru Neekevvaru and indicated that he is confident about the film.

"I'm always thankful to my fans for their love and respect towards me. I wish them all the best for Diwali. My film (Sarileru Neekevvaru) will hit the theaters on Sankranthi and I can say that fans will be extremely proud of the film," (sic) Mahesh Babu had said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is yet to finalise his next project. However, the grapevine suggests that he might team up with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram in the fear future. 'Super Star' was also supposed to work with Sandeep Vanga. However, the film is now reportedly being made in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.