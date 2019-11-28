Sarileru Neekevvaru: Did Mahesh Babu Force Anil Ravipudi To Change The Climax?

Mahesh Babu, the undisputed 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is working on the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons and this might work in its favour. Now, here is a big update about the flick. As per a leading website, 'Prince' did not like the original climax of the film and asked the F2 director to redo it.

While Anil Ravipudi defended the original version, he ultimately accepted the mass hero's demands and came up with a new ending, which seems to have impressed all and sundry.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens a day before Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, and this makes it a prestigious release for 'Super Star'. Many feel, the Spyder hero went in for a new climax as he does not want to take a risk and lose the 'clash of the titans'. Either way, let's hope that his decision pays off.

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-entertainer that revolves around the exploits of an army officer who is afraid of blood. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu, marking her first collaboration with him. The inside talk is that her chemistry with 'Bharat' is going to be a highlight of the Sankranti release. Actors Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti too are a part of the cast.

Some time ago, Mahesh Babu had said that his fans are going to be proud of Sarileru Neekevvaru, indicating that it might be a special affair.

Meanwhile, he has reportedly already finalised his next project. Post Sarileru Neekevvaru, he'll be joining hands with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie, featuring plenty of commercial elements. The general feeling is, it might help him expand his fan base big time.

