Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Diwali Treat: Two Special Posters To Release Today!

As promised, team Sarileru Neekevvaru is coming up with a special Diwali treat. The makers have announced that two brand new posters of the movie will be hitting the online circuits today (October 26, 2019). At 9:09 AM, the team will be unveiling a poster featuring Vijayashanti. At 5:04 PM, the makers would release a special poster featuring none other than Mahesh Babu.

Actress Vijayashanti is making her comeback to films after a long break. Earlier, it was reported that the actress will be seen playing a very crucial role in the movie. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing an army officer named Ajay Varma in this upcoming movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The strategy taken by team Sarileru Neekevvaru is pretty interesting and not so often we get to see two important posters of a movie getting unveiled on the very same date. It is indeed a special Diwali treat for the fans of Mahesh Babu and for all those who are eagerly awaiting for updates regarding this film. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that team will be releasing the teaser on Diwali. However, now it seems like fans will have to wait longer for the release of the teaser.

Reportedly, Sarileru Neekevvaru is prepping up as Sankranti release of 2020 and the team has finalised January 10th as the release date of the movie. At the same time, the shoot of major portions have already been completed and the next schedule is all set to begin soon. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the leading lady in this movie. Prakash Raj and a host of other prominent actors are also a part of the star cast. Sarileru Neekevvaru is expected to be a complete entertainer.