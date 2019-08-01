Sarileru Neekevvaru: First Look Poster To Be Released On Mahesh Babu's Birthday? Inside Deets!

It's a wrap for first schedule in Kashmir. It's a mind blowing experience to work with Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu. Can't wait to start our 2nd schedule from 26th in hyd.. #SarileruNeekevvaru @RathnaveluDop @iamRashmika @AKentsOfficial @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/YvVQSmewZn — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 19, 2019

A Big Surprise

According to reports, the first look poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru is likely to be released on Mahesh Babu's birthday (August 9, 2019) as a special gift to the 'Prince Army'. The grapevine also suggests that a 'micro teaser' focusing on Mahesh Babu's character too might be unveiled on the big day.

A Clash On The Cards

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens on Sankranti 2020 alongside the Allu Arjun starrer AA 19, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Balakrishna's movie with KS Ravikumar, tentatively titled Ruler, too might hit screens around the same time. However, the buzz is that it is likely to get delayed.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru, touted to be an action-comedy, features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer who is afraid of blood. Recently, the star's look for the movie was leaked on social media, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. The Kodava beauty had initially said 'no' to the film citing date issues but changed her mind later. The buzz is that she turned down a film with Sivakarthikeyan in order to give dates to the Sarileru Neekevvaru team

The Way Ahead

Meanwhile, there is not much clarity about Mahesh Babu's next film. Some reports state that the mass hero might soon collaborate with either Sukumar or Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram for a commercial movie. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. One is likely to get clarity about this in the coming days.