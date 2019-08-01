English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sarileru Neekevvaru: First Look Poster To Be Released On Mahesh Babu's Birthday? Inside Deets!

    By
    |

    Mahesh Babu, last seen in the commercially successful Maharshi, is currently working on the eagerly-awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, one of the biggest films of 2020. The movie, helmed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has already become the talk of the town due to its massy title, which suggests that it might emerge as a big winner upon release. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Mahesh Babu fans out there.

    A Big Surprise

    According to reports, the first look poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru is likely to be released on Mahesh Babu's birthday (August 9, 2019) as a special gift to the 'Prince Army'. The grapevine also suggests that a 'micro teaser' focusing on Mahesh Babu's character too might be unveiled on the big day.

    A Clash On The Cards

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens on Sankranti 2020 alongside the Allu Arjun starrer AA 19, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Balakrishna's movie with KS Ravikumar, tentatively titled Ruler, too might hit screens around the same time. However, the buzz is that it is likely to get delayed.

    About Sarileru Neekevvaru

    Sarileru Neekevvaru, touted to be an action-comedy, features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer who is afraid of blood. Recently, the star's look for the movie was leaked on social media, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. The Kodava beauty had initially said 'no' to the film citing date issues but changed her mind later. The buzz is that she turned down a film with Sivakarthikeyan in order to give dates to the Sarileru Neekevvaru team

    The Way Ahead

    Meanwhile, there is not much clarity about Mahesh Babu's next film. Some reports state that the mass hero might soon collaborate with either Sukumar or Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram for a commercial movie. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. One is likely to get clarity about this in the coming days.

    So, are you excited about Sarileru Neekevvaru? Comments, please!

    More SARILERU NEEKEVVARU News

    Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue