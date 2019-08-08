English
    Sarileru Neekevvaru First Look To Be Out Soon

    Mahesh Babu, last seen in the smash hit Maharshi, is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, one of the biggest movies of 2020.The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, which indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is an update about the eagerly-awaited movie. In an exciting development, the first look of Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to be released at 9.09 AM tomorrow (August 9, 2019), on the occasion of Prince's birthday.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film is likely to be high of situational comic punches. Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the 'Super Star'. Jagapathi Babu was supposed to do a role in the movie but he opted out after the makers requested him to leave the project. This happened amidst rumours of Prakash Raj requesting Dil Raju to cast him in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to clash at the box office with the Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas movie, being referred to as AA 19.

    So, are you excited about Sarileru Neekevvaru? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
