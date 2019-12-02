Sarileru Neekevvaru First Single: 'Mind Block' Song To Release At 5:04 PM!

There has been a huge wait surrounding Sarileru Neekevvaru songs and the team is set to unveil the first one among the lot at 5:04 PM. The official announcement regarding the same has been made by music director Devi Sri Prasad himself. Reportedly, the song 'Mind Block' will be a mass number, which is expected to please one and all.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad came up with another post on Twitter through which he has shared some of the pictures taken during the recording of the song. The tweet has once again upped the expectations as DSP has asked followers whether they are ready with the steps for the songs. Director Anil Ravipudi too came up with a tweet later, conveying that he is also waiting for the arrival of the song.

మాస్ పాట ఎవరు కొడితె దిమ్మ తిరిగి MIND BLOCK అవుతుందో.... ఆడే DSP 😂👌... Sirr waiting for 5.04 pm.... #mindblock..... https://t.co/LAEb7mOQql — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 2, 2019

Earlier, the team had come up with an announcement that the songs from Sarileru NeeKevvaru will release on upcoming Mondays. The #MassMBMondays was also trending on YouTube ever since then. Reportedly, the film will have five songs.

Devi Sri Prasad was the composer of Mahesh Babu's previous flick Maharshi as well. Audiences expect nothing less than a sure shot chartbuster from the much-popular music director.

The music bit from Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser did hit the right chords with the audiences. At the same time, the BGM in the teaser was also mighty impressive. Hence, the songs are also expected to meet increased expectations.

Meanwhile, fans are all set to give the first single, a huge reception. Social media users are also eagerly looking forward to seeing whether Sarileru Neekevvaru songs would go on to register a record number of views and likes. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's songs have already made a huge impact in the online world. The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer have already released three songs, all of which entered the hit list, straightaway. Now, it is Sarileru Neekevvaru's turn to have its tryst with records. Fingers crossed!