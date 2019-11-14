Sarileru Neekevvaru Hindi Rights: Mahesh Babu Proves To Be No Match For Ram Charan

No Match For Ram Charan

Sarileru Neekevvaru has proved to be no match for Vinaya Vidheya Rama as the Ram Charan starrer's Hindi rights were sold for Rs 22 crore.

Mahesh Babu Fails To Beat Himself

Sarileru Neekevvaru has also failed to beat Mahesh Babu's last release Maharshi, which raked in Rs 20 crore through its Hindi rights. It has, however, fared better than Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha (Rs 18 crore) and Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 12 crore).

A Setback?

Mahesh Babu is a fairly popular name 'up North' and Hindi-dubbed versions of films such as Bharat Ane Nenu (Dashing CM Bharat) and Pokiri ( Tapori Wanted) enjoy a decent fan following. As such, many feel that Sarileru Neekevvar's Hindi rights could have fetched more.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer and highlights his fear of blood. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. Veteran actressVijayashanti too is a part of the cast. The buzz is that Lady Amitabh's scenes have come out quite well

The Road Ahead..

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he might soon team up with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie, featuring plenty of commercial elements. The inside talk is, he will also be producing the eagerly awaited flick.