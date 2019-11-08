Sarileru Neekevvaru: Is Leaking Stills A New Strategy To Compete With Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo?

Sarileru Neekevvaru needs no introduction as it is one among the most awaited Telugu movies. The Mahesh Babu movie, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has high hopes pinned on it. However, there is a widespread belief that the makers of the film are lagging behind in promotional works whereas other upcoming movies are racing ahead.

So far, the team has released only a few posters and a title track. Nevertheless, the movie has maintained a good buzz all over. What is pretty interesting is the fact that a lot of stills from the sets of the movie have been getting leaked. Most recently, the audiences caught hold of a few stills from the shooting spot, which were seemingly taken during the filming of a sequence between Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanthi. Similarly a few stills featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and others also went viral in the online circuits.

Some of the audiences doubt, whether leaking the stills is a new strategy by the fans to keep the talks surrounding the film on. As everyone knows, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, is ahead in the race as far as promotions are considered with the team releasing songs and posters regularly. The Allu Arjun starrer is ruling social media by giving back-to-back 'gifts' for the audiences. Recently, the team released a poster, which stole the show on social media.

Nevertheless, Sarileru Neekevvaru continues to remain in the news for all the good reasons. Fans are waiting for the release of the songs to begin the real celebrations. On the other hand, the wait for the trailer and teaser is also on. The pre-release competition would reach new heights with Sarileru Neekevvaru also stepping forward with the special promo materials.

Both movies will be hitting theatres during the Sankranthi season. Reportedly, January 12, 2020, has been fixed as the release date of the film. It needs to be seen whether the makers of the film will back off from the box office clash by opting for different dates.