    Sarileru Neekevvaru: Is This Actor Responsible For Jagapathi Babu's Exit From The Mahesh Movie?

    By
    |

    In May, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons, when Maharshi opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidapally, featured 'Prince' in a new avatar, which he did full justice to. With Maharshi in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is being shot in Kashmir. Recently, it was reported that actor Jagapathi Babu had walked out of the movie as he was not happy about director Anil Ravipudi's working style, which created a buzz in the industry.

    Now, it seems that Jagapathi Babu was asked to leave Sarileru Neekevvaru for a surprising reason. According to a leading daily, veteran actor Prakash Raj requested Dil Raju to cast him in the movie, which forced the team to request 'Jaggu Bhai' to leave the project.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru

    "Few days ago, Prakash Raj requested his good friend and producer Dil Raju to offer him a character in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The team had finalised all the artists at the pre-production stage itself, and there was nothing left for Prakash Raj. But as Prakash inserted a lot of pressure on Dil Raju and Mahesh who further requested JB to drop out from the film,"(sic) revealed a source.

    This is an unexpected situation, which might ruffle a few feathers.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is a fun-filled action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film features Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Super Star.

    This is incidentally Mahesh's 26th movie.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to release for Sankranti 2020 alongside AA 19 (Allu Arjun's movie with Trivikram Srinivas). Balakrishna's film with KS Ravikumar too might release around the same time.

    So, did the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru do the right thing by replacing Jagapathi Babu with Prakash Raj? Let us know in the comments below.

