Sarileru Neekevvaru: After Sai Pallavi, This Powerhouse Actor Gives Shock To Mahesh Babu?

Nearly two months ago, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Maharshi opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience, The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featured 'Prince' in the a brand new avatar and did full justice to his grand on-screen image. The movie's success also helped Mahesh Babu get his second consecutive hit, silencing detractors big time.

With Maharshi in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 26th movie of his illustrious career. The film's shoot is currently underway in Kashmir, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, Sarileru Neekevvaru has hit a roadblock.

According to reports, veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has opted out of Sarileru Neekevvaru for reasons best known to him. The buzz is that Prakash Raj is likely to replace the versatile actor. One is likely to get clarity on this matter in coming days.

Interestingly, 'Jaggu Bhai' is not the first star to walk out of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Some time ago, Fidaa beauty Sai Pallavi had said 'no' to the film as she was upset with Mahesh Babu fans for trolling her. Similarly, 'Real Star' Upendra too had rejected the film as he was not happy with his role.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is a lively action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens during Sankranthi 2020 alongside Allu Arjun's movie with Trivikram Srinivas. 'Nata Simha' Balakrishna's next, directed by top filmmaker KS Ravikumar too might release around the same time.

