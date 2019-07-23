Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Refuses To Shoot At Konda Reddy Buruju Due To This Reason?

Nearly two months ago, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Maharshi opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featured 'Prince' in a new avatar and did full justice to his mass hero image. With Maharshi in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, slatted to hit screens this Sankranti. Now, here is some unexpected news for Mahesh Babu fans.

The Spyder hero was recently supposed to shoot at the Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool. However, he changed his mind at the last minute as he did not want to shoot in the heat. Following this, the Sarileru Neekevvaru team decided to build a replica of the historical monument. The buzz is that the team would have saved around Rs 5 crore had Mahesh Babu agreed to shoot at the Konda Reddy Buruju.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is an action-comedy that features the 'Super Star' in the role of an army officer. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

Recently, Sarileru Neekevvaru landed in a controversy when Jagapathi Babu 'walked out' of the film. Later, it was reported that he was asked to leave the film as Prakash Raj was keen on being a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru. With the controversy in full swing, 'Jaggu Bhai' issued a clarification.

"There have been many rumours floating on the social media that I have walked out of Anil Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu starrer, that is not at all true. I still like my character in the movie and I am ready to do the character even now. And it's true that I have left two movies for it. But due to some unavoidable situations in the industry, which are a part and parcel of life, I am not acting in the film. So I am missing that film and I wish the team nothing but the best,"(sic) he added.

So, are you looking forward to Sarileru Neekevvaru? Comments, please!