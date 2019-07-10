Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu's Character Name From The Anil Ravipudi Movie Revealed!

Moving on post the humongous success of Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidippilly, Mahesh Babu has already started work on his next, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by 'F2' fame Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is the 26th venture of the superstar and the shoot of the film is currently underway. It is for the first time that Anil Ravipudi and the superstar are teaming up for a film.

It has already been revealed that Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying the role of an army officer in this movie. Now, the name of Mahesh's character in the movie has been revealed. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will appear as Major Ajay Krishna, in this much-awaited film.

Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to officially announce the same. Take a look at the tweet sent out by Anil Ravipudi here..

Superstar @urstrulymahesh garu turns into Major Ajay Krishna for #SarileruNeekevvaru! #sankranthi2020 Operation started in kashmir 😄😄👍👌📽️⛰️ pic.twitter.com/ta4OYUedQV — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 10, 2019

Earlier, one of the leaked stills from the sets of the film had come out in the online circuits. In the picture, Mahesh Babu was seen in the army uniform. The still did go viral on social media within a very short span of time.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this Mahesh Babu movie. Popular actress Vijayashanthi will also be seen making a comeback to films with this Mahesh Babu starrer. Devi Sri Prasad, who had handled the music department of Mahesh Babu's previous film Maharshi, is the music director of this film as well. Reports have also been doing the rounds that Sarileru Neekevvaru will be a film on the lines of a family entertainer. Anil Ravipudi is expected to give yet another blockbuster after the humungous success of F2. Further updates regarding the rest of the star cast of the film as well as the genre of the film are being awaited. The movie is slated to release for Sankranti 2020.