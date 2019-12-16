Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu's 'Desi' Look Leaked, Makers Furious

Mahesh Babu, the resident 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', directed by 'F2' fame Anil Ravipudi. The film, featuring the mass hero in a new avatar, has piqued the curiosity big time and this is a positive sign. Now, here is some shocking news for 'Super Star' fans. A still from the film has been leaked, much to the shock of all concerned. In it, the Spyder star is seen sporting a lungi and showcasing his 'desi' swag. Needless to say, the leak has upset the team as this was supposed to be a big highlight of the Sankranti biggie.

"Why is everyone sharing that still and making it viral? That still doesn't have any clarity and it's killing all the suspense; someone on the sets has shot from their camera," added a source.

In case, you did not know, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is an action-entertainer that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. It is likely to have patriotic undertones and a strong message. The flick features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the heartthrob.

Some time ago, the lady had said she was 'excited' about working with the mass hero.

"Ahhh.. finally.! 😁I know alot of you have been asking me about this- YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP," (sic) she had tweeted.

Actress Vijayashanti and versatile actor Prakash Raj too are a part of the film.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020, a day before Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and this has ruffled a few feathers.

So, are you looking forward to seeing Mahesh Babu in action again? Tell us in the space below.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's Pre-release Event And Trailer Release Dates Confirmed?

Credits: Deccan Chronicle