Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu's Movie Progressing As Planned; Narsingh Schedule To Begin Soon

Mahesh Babu, the undisputed 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. The film has already created a fair deal of buzz among die-hard fans, which is a positive development. Now, here is the latest update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. The team recently wrapped up the interval scenes and will soon be heading to Narsingh for the next schedule, which is likely to last 10 days.

Veteran actress Vijayashanthi will be part of Sarileru Neekevvaru's Narsingh schedule, which makes it a special affair. The buzz is that the film's shoot is progressing well, and will most probably be wrapped up on time. In other words, Sarileru Neekevvaru is likely to keep its date with the audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, features Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer and this is one of its biggest highlights. The film is touted to be an action-comedy, featuring several funny sequences, which might help it click with the family audience. Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rasshmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. Some time ago, the Kodava beauty had said that she had a 'mixture of feelings' about working with Mahesh Babu.

"It is a mixture of feelings. I have met him only once. I am scared, of course. He is a big star. If it wasn't Mahesh sir's hard work, he wouldn't be here. So, it's making me scared and nervous but I am super excited," Rashmika had told a leading daily.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is likely to team up with Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie after wrapping up Sarileru Neekevvaru. The inside talk is that the film has the potential to help him add a new dimension to his career.

