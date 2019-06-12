Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu To Have This Shocking Phobia In This 26th Movie?

Last month, Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu gave strong proof of his star power when Maharshi opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a hit despite receiving mixed reviews. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, saw 'Prince' sport three different looks on the big screen and impress fans with his versatility. With Maharshi hitting the bullseye, he is all set to turn his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, to be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this indicates that it might prove to be a game-changer for the 'Super Star'. Now, here is an exciting update about the film.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an army officer who is afraid of blood due to a traumatic experience. Moreover, Sarileru Neekevvaru is likely to feature a solid mix of action and comedy.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and marks her first film with Mahesh Babu. The role was originally offered to Sai Pallavi, who turned it down as she was upset with Mahesh fans for trolling her.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit screens during Sankranti 2020, alongside Prabhas 20 and Darbar.

Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 32): Mahesh Babu Beats This Star Hero With Ease