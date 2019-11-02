Sarileru Neekevvaru Music First Review: Devi Sri Prasad Set To Stun Mahesh Babu Fans

His Exact Words

"After hearing to the mass song by our @ThisIsDSP .keka is a small word to put it. yess devi delivered his promise to our fans and MASSMB will be a treat to all fans and audience. A big thank you Rockstar and @AnilRavipudi Our fans will love u for this Album." (sic)

DSP Back In Top Form?

DSP received flak for failing to come up with captivating tunes for Maharshi with many fans saying that the film would have been a bigger hit had 'Rockstar' delivered the goods. Anil Sunkara's tweet suggests that the Rangasthalam composer has made up for his past failure with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film, which is likely to click with the family audience, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The buzz is that Sarileru Neekevvaru is going to be a game-changer for the Geetha Govindam beauty. Actors Prakash Raj and Vijayshanthi too are a part of the movie.

The Road Ahead...

Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to release alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, which has ruffled a few feathers. The inside talk is that the clash is not 'best for business, which indicates that things could change in the near future.