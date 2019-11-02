    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Music First Review: Devi Sri Prasad Set To Stun Mahesh Babu Fans

      Mahesh Babu, the resident 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, will next be seen in the big Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, one of the biggest films of 2020. The movie, helmed by talented filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, has grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some exciting news about Sarileru Neekevvaru. Its producer Anil Sunkara just praised music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) for delivering a fantastic album and adding a new dimension to the movie.

      His Exact Words

      "After hearing to the mass song by our @ThisIsDSP .keka is a small word to put it. yess devi delivered his promise to our fans and MASSMB will be a treat to all fans and audience. A big thank you Rockstar and @AnilRavipudi Our fans will love u for this Album." (sic)

      DSP Back In Top Form?

      DSP received flak for failing to come up with captivating tunes for Maharshi with many fans saying that the film would have been a bigger hit had 'Rockstar' delivered the goods. Anil Sunkara's tweet suggests that the Rangasthalam composer has made up for his past failure with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      About Sarileru Neekevvaru

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film, which is likely to click with the family audience, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The buzz is that Sarileru Neekevvaru is going to be a game-changer for the Geetha Govindam beauty. Actors Prakash Raj and Vijayshanthi too are a part of the movie.

      The Road Ahead...

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to release alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, which has ruffled a few feathers. The inside talk is that the clash is not 'best for business, which indicates that things could change in the near future.

      So, are you excited about Sarileru Neekevvaru? Comments, please!

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's Diwali Treat: The First Poster Featuring Vijayashanti Is Out!

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
      Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 14:03 [IST]
