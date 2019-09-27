English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sarileru Neekevvaru New Poster To Be Out This Dussehra? Will It Be A Feast For Mahesh Babu Fans?  

    By
    |

    Mahesh Babu, last seen in the smash hit Maharshi, is working on the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by talented filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. The film, featuring 'Prince' in the role of an Army officer, has grabbed plenty of attention, which indicates that it has the potential to set the box office on fire. Now, here is a major update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, a brand new poster of the movie is likely to be released this Dussehra (October 8, 2019).

    The first poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru featured Mahesh Babu in a stylish avatar, and this helped it take social media by storm. It remains to be seen whether the team's 'Dussehra gift', which is likely to feature 'Prince' and Vijayashanti, too makes such an impact.

    Vijayashanti will be seen in a new avatar in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is a big highlight. Some time ago, Anil Ravipudi had said that he was grateful to 'Lady Amitabh Bachchan' for being a part of the film.

    "After 13 years.. It's make up time for Vijayashanthi garu.. Nothing has ever changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on-board @vijayashanthi_m garu #SarileruNeekevvaru," (sic) Anil Ravipudi had tweeted.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru New Poster To Be Out This Dussehra: Will It Be A Feast For Mahesh Babu Fans

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy and revolves around an Army man, who is afraid of blood. The buzz is that it features plenty of situational humour and light-hearted moments. Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit theatres this Sankranti.

    Coming back to Mahesh Babu, after wrapping up Sarileru Neekevvaru, he is likely to team up with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie. The Spyder hero was also supposed to work with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga. However, the project has reportedly gone to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

    So, are you looking forward to Sarileru Neekevvaru? Will it be a hit? Comments, please!

    More SARILERU NEEKEVVARU News

    Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue