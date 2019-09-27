Sarileru Neekevvaru New Poster To Be Out This Dussehra? Will It Be A Feast For Mahesh Babu Fans?  

Mahesh Babu, last seen in the smash hit Maharshi, is working on the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by talented filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. The film, featuring 'Prince' in the role of an Army officer, has grabbed plenty of attention, which indicates that it has the potential to set the box office on fire. Now, here is a major update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, a brand new poster of the movie is likely to be released this Dussehra (October 8, 2019).

The first poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru featured Mahesh Babu in a stylish avatar, and this helped it take social media by storm. It remains to be seen whether the team's 'Dussehra gift', which is likely to feature 'Prince' and Vijayashanti, too makes such an impact.

Vijayashanti will be seen in a new avatar in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is a big highlight. Some time ago, Anil Ravipudi had said that he was grateful to 'Lady Amitabh Bachchan' for being a part of the film.

"After 13 years.. It's make up time for Vijayashanthi garu.. Nothing has ever changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on-board @vijayashanthi_m garu #SarileruNeekevvaru," (sic) Anil Ravipudi had tweeted.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy and revolves around an Army man, who is afraid of blood. The buzz is that it features plenty of situational humour and light-hearted moments. Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit theatres this Sankranti.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, after wrapping up Sarileru Neekevvaru, he is likely to team up with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie. The Spyder hero was also supposed to work with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga. However, the project has reportedly gone to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

So, are you looking forward to Sarileru Neekevvaru? Will it be a hit? Comments, please!