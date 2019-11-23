    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mahesh Babu To Get Lower Remuneration Than Expected For Sarileru Neekevvaru?

      Mahesh Babu, the one and only 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to release this Sankranti. The film, helmed by 'Raja The Great' fame Anil Ravipudi, has created a great deal of buzz due to a variety of reasons and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some shocking news for the 'Super Star' fans. The non-theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru have not fetched as much as expected, leaving fans in a state of shock.

      Mahesh Babu was planning to take the non-theatrical revenue as his remuneration. As per industry insiders, he was expecting to take home close to Rs 50 crore. As the rights have not fetched the desired amount, 'Bharat' will effectively be paid less for the action-packed entertainer.

      In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity. The 'Kodava Beauty' will be seen in a graceful avatar in the film and this is likely to be one of its biggest highlights. Veteran actress Vijayashanti, making her comeback after a hiatus, too is a part of the flick and many feel that she could be the scene-stealer.

      A while ago, tracker Deepak had said that 'Lady Amitabh' was roped in for the film as she can match Mahesh Babu's aura quite well.

      "It's hard for any female actor of this generation to match Vijaya Shanti and the aura she's built around her. Apart from Mahesh, the only character poster the makers chose to unveil is that of her. She plays a powerful role and seeing her share screen space with Mahesh, who played her son as a child artiste in Koduku Diddina Kapuram some 30 years ago, will be interesting," he had told a website (sic).

      So, are you looking forward to Sarileru Neekevvaru? Tell us in the space below.

