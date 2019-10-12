    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Overseas Rights Acquired By Great India Films: Mahesh Babu Fans Happy

      By
      |

      The much-loved Mahesh Babu is working on the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, touted to be an action-comedy, has piqued the curiosity big time, which indicates that 'Prince' mania is almost upon us. Now, here is the latest big update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the film's overseas rights have been acquired by Great India Films, much to the delight of countless fans.

      Great India Films has previously distributed four popular Mahesh Babu starrers (Athadu, Pokkiri, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi) in the overseas market, which means that Sarileru Neekevvaru is in safe hands.

      

      In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is being directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, marking his first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The film features 'Super Star' in the role of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood and this has piqued the curiosity. Sarileru Neekevvaru stars 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, which might help it do well in Karnataka as well. While joining the shoot, she had said that she was 'super-kicked' about being a part of the movie.

      "Ahhh.. finally.! 😁

      I know alot of you have been asking me about this-

      YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP," (sic) Rashmika had tweeted.

      Veteran actress Vijayashanti is making a comeback to films with a 'strong' role in Sarileru Neekevvaru and this is has grabbed plenty of attention. The movie is slated to clash at the box office with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, this Sankranti.

      Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is yet to finalise his next film. The Spyder hero might make an announcement about 'Mahesh 27' once he is done with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
