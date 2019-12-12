Sarileru Neekevvaru Pre-release Business: Falls Just Short Of Breaking Bharat Ane Nenu's Record!
Sarileru Neekevvaru is prepping up to reach theatres during the Sankranti season and the Mahesh Babu starrer, which marks his first association with Anil Ravipudi is high on expectations. It is pitted to enjoy a long run in theatres and now, if reports are to be believed, the pre-release business of the movie has been closed. According to reports that are doing the rounds, the film has just fallen short of breaking the record earlier set by Bharat Ane Nenu in terms of the worldwide theatrical rights. Read to know further details regarding this.
Worldwide Theatrical Rights
Reports suggest that the worldwide theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaruy have been sold for a whopping amount. A report reveals that the movie has fetched around Rs 101.25 crore in terms of theatrical rights in various regions.
Fails To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu
While the movie has done a stunning pre-release business, reports reveal its business is slightly lesser than Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. Going by the reports, Bharat Ane Nenu's theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 101.3 crore.
Maharshi's Theatrical Rights
Mahesh Babu's previous film Maharshi was a superb success at the box office. Earlier, prior to the release of the film, reports had come in that the theatrical rights of the movie were sold for around Rs 97 crore.
Sarileru Neekevvaru Beats Ala Vaikunthapurramloo?
However, it is to be believed that Sarileru Neekevvaru has overtaken Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in terms of the business of worldwide theatrical rights. Rumours have been doing the rounds that theatrical rights of the Allu Arjun starrer have been sold for Rs 84 crore. Both movies have been scheduled to release during the upcoming Sankranti season.
Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit theatres on January 11, 2020, and it will be the first among the two releases to hit theatres.
(Source: Track Tollywood)