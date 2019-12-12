Sarileru Neekevvaru Pre-release Business: Falls Just Short Of Breaking Bharat Ane Nenu's Record!

Worldwide Theatrical Rights

Reports suggest that the worldwide theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaruy have been sold for a whopping amount. A report reveals that the movie has fetched around Rs 101.25 crore in terms of theatrical rights in various regions.

Fails To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu

While the movie has done a stunning pre-release business, reports reveal its business is slightly lesser than Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. Going by the reports, Bharat Ane Nenu's theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 101.3 crore.

Maharshi's Theatrical Rights

Mahesh Babu's previous film Maharshi was a superb success at the box office. Earlier, prior to the release of the film, reports had come in that the theatrical rights of the movie were sold for around Rs 97 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Beats Ala Vaikunthapurramloo?

However, it is to be believed that Sarileru Neekevvaru has overtaken Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in terms of the business of worldwide theatrical rights. Rumours have been doing the rounds that theatrical rights of the Allu Arjun starrer have been sold for Rs 84 crore. Both movies have been scheduled to release during the upcoming Sankranti season.