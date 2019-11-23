Sarileru Neekevvaru's Pre-release Event And Trailer Release Dates Confirmed?

Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has gone on to attain widespread attention on social media with fans going gaga over the promo released by the team. Reportedly, the film has been confirmed to hit theatres on January 11, 2020, and now, a few reports are doing the rounds regarding the pre-release event of the movie as well as the trailer. If reports are to be believed, Sarileru Neekevvaru's pre-release event will be held on January 5, 2020.

At the same time, there is a talk on Twitter that the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are planning to release the film's trailer on December 25, 2019. However, Mahesh Babu's previous film Maharshi's trailer was launched during the film's pre-release event. So, it needs to be seen what will be the strategy of the Sarileru Neekevvaru team. We have to wait for the official announcement to know the exact release dates of the trailer and the pre-release event.

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has smashed many records on YouTube and is piling up a good number of likes. Praises have been pouring in for the teaser, which has seemingly satisfied everyone who is awaiting a complete package of entertainment. Not just audiences, but even some of the top celebrities of the film industry have spoken highly about the teaser. Most recently, top film-maker AR Murugadoss had showered praises on Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser.

At the same time, a few reports have also come up that the online booking for Sarileru Neekevvaru's USA premiere has already opened. If reports are to be believed, the film will have a full-day premiere in the USA with the first shows expected to commence on January 10, 2020.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and is the 26th film of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Along with him, the upcoming movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in important roles.