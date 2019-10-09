Sarileru Neekevvaru's Dubbing Works Begin; Majority Of The Shoot Completed!

Sarileru Neekevvaru is prepping up as one among the Sankranthi releases of 2020. Most recently, Anil Ravipudi, the director of this upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer, had come up with an update regarding the works of the film. Through a tweet, he revealed that dubbing works of the movie are currently underway. He also shared a click taken from the dubbing studio and on the screen, we could see a still from this highly-awaited movie. The director thanked everyone for the grand response given to the brand new poster of the movie.

Take a look at the tweet here..

Thanks for the mind blowing response to the poster. Wishing one and all a Very Happy Dusserah. ఇవాళ నుండి మన సినిమా డబ్బింగ్ మొదలు 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/LH3ssgO0ZX — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 8, 2019

Team Sarileru Neekevvaru had released a special poster of the movie on the special occasion of Dussehra. The poster went viral within no time and went on to hit the right chords with audiences. A fine entertainer could be expected from Anil Ravipudi and the team.

Meanwhile, some of the reports doing the rounds reveal that 75% of the shoot has been completed. According to reports, the song sequences of the film are yet to be canned. Reports suggest that filming is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Reportedly, Sarileru Neekevvaru is expected to be the first among the Sankranti releases to hit theatres. If reports are to be believed, the movie will be eyeing for a release on Friday. Along with Sarileru Neekevvaru, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramulo and Balakrishna's NBK 105 will also be hitting theatres in the same season.

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of an army officer. Rashmika Mandanna will portray the role of the leading lady in this movie. Popular actress Vijayashanthi will make a comeback to Telugu films after a long break, through this upcoming movie. Prakash Raj is also reportedly playing a very important role in this movie.