    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's He Is So Cute Song Enters The Top 5 List!

      By
      |

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has been coming up with special gifts one after the other on every Monday. Yesterday (December 16, 2019), the team had unveiled the third single from the movie. The song He Is So Cute, which is a cute little number just like tits title, has made a mark in the minds of audiences. According to reports, He Is So Cute song has found a place in the all-time list of the top 5 most viewed and most liked Telugu lyrical videos in the first 24 hours.

      Sarileru Neekevvarus He Is So Cute Song Enters The Top 5 List!

      He Is So Cute song had hit the online circuits at 5:04 PM. According to the statistics that have come out, the third single from the movie has fetched around 3.88 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Meanwhile, the song had received around 184K likes as well.

      This new song from Sarileru Neekevvaru has been placed at the fifth spot in both the lists of top 5 most liked lyrical videos as well as the top 5 most viewed lyrical videos in 24 hours.

      The most viewed list is topped by Mind Block Song, which is also from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The peppy number had received around 7.87 million views in the first 24 hours. Suryodivo Chandrudivo, the second song released by Sarileru Neekevvaru team is also a part of the list and has been placed at the fourth spot with around 4.02 million views.

      Meanwhile, the most-liked list is led by Ramuloo Ramulaa song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and it had received around 315K likes in the first 24 hours. He Is So Cute is the only song from Sarileru Neekevvaru to have found a place in this list at present.

      He Is So Cute has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and the song has been sung by Madhu Priya. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Srimani.

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue