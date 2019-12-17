Sarileru Neekevvaru's He Is So Cute Song Enters The Top 5 List!

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been coming up with special gifts one after the other on every Monday. Yesterday (December 16, 2019), the team had unveiled the third single from the movie. The song He Is So Cute, which is a cute little number just like tits title, has made a mark in the minds of audiences. According to reports, He Is So Cute song has found a place in the all-time list of the top 5 most viewed and most liked Telugu lyrical videos in the first 24 hours.

He Is So Cute song had hit the online circuits at 5:04 PM. According to the statistics that have come out, the third single from the movie has fetched around 3.88 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Meanwhile, the song had received around 184K likes as well.

This new song from Sarileru Neekevvaru has been placed at the fifth spot in both the lists of top 5 most liked lyrical videos as well as the top 5 most viewed lyrical videos in 24 hours.

The most viewed list is topped by Mind Block Song, which is also from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The peppy number had received around 7.87 million views in the first 24 hours. Suryodivo Chandrudivo, the second song released by Sarileru Neekevvaru team is also a part of the list and has been placed at the fourth spot with around 4.02 million views.

Meanwhile, the most-liked list is led by Ramuloo Ramulaa song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and it had received around 315K likes in the first 24 hours. He Is So Cute is the only song from Sarileru Neekevvaru to have found a place in this list at present.

He Is So Cute has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and the song has been sung by Madhu Priya. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Srimani.