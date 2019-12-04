Sarileru Neekevvaru's Mind Block Song Not In The Top 5 List Of Most-Liked Lyrical Videos!

Ramuloo Ramulaa

This song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has turned out to be one among the biggest chart-toppers of recent times. Set to tune by SS Thaman, the Ramuloo Ramulaa turned out to be an instant hit and went on to fetch around 315K likes in 24 hours.

Samajavaragamana

Samajavaragamana, the first song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had set the record initially, which was later overtaken by Ramulo Ramula song. This interesting number accumulated around 312K likes in the first 24 hours.

Vachadaayyo Sami

Bharat Ane Nenu has some superhit songs in it and prominent among them is Vachadayyo Sami, sung by Kailash Kher. The song garnered the love and attention of the audiences as it fetched around 189K likes in a single day.

This Is Me

Here is yet another song from Bharat Ane Nenu, which has found a place in the top 5 list. This Is Me, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, left fans pretty much excited about the film. It accumulated over 179K likes in 24 hours.

OMG Daddy

OMG Daddy, the recently released song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo too has found a place in the most-liked songs list. The peppy number sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Roll Rida, Rahul Nambiar, Lady Kash and Blaaze received around 172K likes in the very first day.