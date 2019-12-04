    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's Mind Block Song Not In The Top 5 List Of Most-Liked Lyrical Videos!

      By Staff
      |

      Mind Block, the first song of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru had got a record-breaking start in the online circuits by becoming the most-viewed South Indian lyrical video in 24 hours. The song, which fetched over 7.8 million YouTube views on the first day, has turned out to be hugely popular but, according to reports, it has failed to enter the top 5 list of most-liked Telugu lyrical videos in 24 hours. Reportedly, Mind Block song managed to fetch around 140K likes in 24 hours.

      Sarileru Neekevvarus Mind Block Song Not In The Top 5 List Of Most-Liked Lyrical Videos!

      Interestingly, the top 5 list is being ruled by the songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Bharat Ane Nenu.

      Ramuloo Ramulaa

      This song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has turned out to be one among the biggest chart-toppers of recent times. Set to tune by SS Thaman, the Ramuloo Ramulaa turned out to be an instant hit and went on to fetch around 315K likes in 24 hours.

      Samajavaragamana

      Samajavaragamana, the first song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had set the record initially, which was later overtaken by Ramulo Ramula song. This interesting number accumulated around 312K likes in the first 24 hours.

      Vachadaayyo Sami

      Bharat Ane Nenu has some superhit songs in it and prominent among them is Vachadayyo Sami, sung by Kailash Kher. The song garnered the love and attention of the audiences as it fetched around 189K likes in a single day.

      This Is Me

      Here is yet another song from Bharat Ane Nenu, which has found a place in the top 5 list. This Is Me, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, left fans pretty much excited about the film. It accumulated over 179K likes in 24 hours.

      OMG Daddy

      OMG Daddy, the recently released song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo too has found a place in the most-liked songs list. The peppy number sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Roll Rida, Rahul Nambiar, Lady Kash and Blaaze received around 172K likes in the very first day.

      (Source: T2BLive Twitter Page)

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue