Sarileru Neekevvaru's Mind Block Song Not In The Top 5 List Of Most-Liked Lyrical Videos!
Mind Block, the first song of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru had got a record-breaking start in the online circuits by becoming the most-viewed South Indian lyrical video in 24 hours. The song, which fetched over 7.8 million YouTube views on the first day, has turned out to be hugely popular but, according to reports, it has failed to enter the top 5 list of most-liked Telugu lyrical videos in 24 hours. Reportedly, Mind Block song managed to fetch around 140K likes in 24 hours.
Interestingly, the top 5 list is being ruled by the songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Bharat Ane Nenu.
Ramuloo Ramulaa
This song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has turned out to be one among the biggest chart-toppers of recent times. Set to tune by SS Thaman, the Ramuloo Ramulaa turned out to be an instant hit and went on to fetch around 315K likes in 24 hours.
Samajavaragamana
Samajavaragamana, the first song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had set the record initially, which was later overtaken by Ramulo Ramula song. This interesting number accumulated around 312K likes in the first 24 hours.
Vachadaayyo Sami
Bharat Ane Nenu has some superhit songs in it and prominent among them is Vachadayyo Sami, sung by Kailash Kher. The song garnered the love and attention of the audiences as it fetched around 189K likes in a single day.
This Is Me
Here is yet another song from Bharat Ane Nenu, which has found a place in the top 5 list. This Is Me, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, left fans pretty much excited about the film. It accumulated over 179K likes in 24 hours.
OMG Daddy
OMG Daddy, the recently released song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo too has found a place in the most-liked songs list. The peppy number sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Roll Rida, Rahul Nambiar, Lady Kash and Blaaze received around 172K likes in the very first day.
(Source: T2BLive Twitter Page)