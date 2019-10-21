Sarileru Neekevvaru's New Poster Suggests Mahesh Babu Starrer Will Be Sankranti 2020 Winner?

Mahesh Babu fans are super excited about Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be the superstar's next big release. Now, one of the new posters released by the team has left the fans talking about. The new poster, which has been unveiled by director Anil Ravipudi, shows a chessboard with the King remaining unperturbed whereas the other pieces could be seen lying on the board defeated. This well-designed poster has garnered the attention straight away. Some fans believe the poster is trying to convey that the Mahesh Babu starrer will emerge as the winner of Sankranti 2020 despite many other biggies lined up for release.

Meanwhile, director Anil Ravipudi has also shared a few more updates regarding the film. While assuring that the Sankranti season is going to be super fun for the audiences, he has conveyed that one more schedule of the movie has been wrapped up. At the same time, he has also written that they are charged up for the final schedule. Along with this, the director has mentioned that a special treat is on the way for the audiences during the Deepavali season.

"Villain House Schedule Wrapped Up!! Sankranthi 2020 Going to be SUPER FUNN 😄😉.. Charged Up for Final Schedule!! Get Ready for #SarileruNeekevvaru Diwali Treat 😎," the director has written on Twitter.

There were rumours that Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser might release during Deepavali season. Now, the latest tweet by the director has further strengthened such claims. The audiences are eagerly waiting for the treat.

Earlier, team Sarileru Neekevvaru had come up with an announcement regarding the release date of the movie. Reportedly, the film will release on Januray 10, 2020.