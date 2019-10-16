Sarileru Neekevvaru's Teaser To Release On Deepavali?

Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, will be releasing in theatres on January 10, 2020. Most recently, the makers had come up with a poster announcing the exact date of release. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser. Meanwhile, some reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the first teaser of the movie might be hitting online circuits during the Deepavali season.

Nevertheless, team Sarileru Neekevvaru has not made any official announcement regarding this. Fans are hoping that the makers would spring a huge surprise on them during the festive season. They believe that the Deepavali season will be perfect for the arrival of a well-cut teaser.

Earlier, the makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer had introduced the superstar's character with a special video, released on the actor's birthday (August 9, 2019). Mahesh Babu will be seen playing Major Ajay Krishna in this movie, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame.

There are huge expectations surrounding Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser. It will definitely eye some big records on YouTube. Earlier, the teaser and trailer of Mahesh Babu's previous release Maharshi, had got a wide-spread reception on online circuits.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the dubbing works of Sarileru Neekevvaru are in progress. The director himself had come up with an update regarding this. On the other hand, it is being said that a few portions of the movie including the song sequences are left to be canned. Rashmika Mandanna essays the leading lady in this family entertainer. Popular actress Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj are also a part of the star cast.