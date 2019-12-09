Sarileru Neekevvaru Second Song: 'Suryodivo Chandrodivo' To Release At 5:04 PM!

Sarileru Neekevvaru team is prepping up to release the next song from the illustrious album today (December 09, 2019) and fans are pretty much excited about the new single in store. Reportedly, the song Suryadivo Chandrudivo will be taking over the online circuits at 5:04 PM.

According to reports, the song, which has been penned by Ramjogiah Shastry, will be a soulful melody. Reportedly, Suryodivo Chandrudivo will also mark the South Indian debut of Punjabi Singer, B Praak, who is well-known for songs like Mastaani, Filhaal, etc. Earlier, after the recording session of the song, the singer took to his social media account to write a few words about his fabulous experience working with Devi Sri Prasad.

Moreover, Devi Sri Prasad and Anil Ravipudi have also shared their excitement surrounding the song and the music director has come up with back-to-back tweets in connection with the same.

"@ThisIsDSP sirrr thank you for the soothing tunes and @ramjowrites gaaru your lyrics brought life to this song ❤ This song Going to be DSP's one of the BEST," Anil Ravipudi penned on his Twitter account regarding the song.

'Rockstar' also thanked the director for offering a very good situation for a song like this. He thanked the lyricist as well for the soul-touching words that the song has. Moreover, his words also prove that the song is sure to be visually beautiful.

"Thaaaanku soooo much Dear @AnilRavipudi

sir !! All d Credit goes to You 4 creating that lovely Situation which inspired me to compose this Song !!," the music director had penned.

Earlier, the team had released Mind Block song on December 02, 2019, and the peppy number had turned out to be an instant blockbuster.

