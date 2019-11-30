Sarileru Neekevvaru Songs To Be Out Every Monday!

A couple of days ago, #MassMBMondays was trending on Twitter and reports had come in that Sarileru Neekevvaru team would be coming up with special treats in the form of updates, every upcoming Monday till the film's release. Now, the team has officially confirmed that they will be releasing Sarileru Neekevvaru songs on upcoming Mondays. Reportedly, the film will have five songs in total, and each one will be released one by one.

It means that Mahesh Babu fans will have a lot to celebrate in December 2019. They have been eagerly waiting for the songs of the film and this new strategy by the team is pretty impressive. This would help the songs get more popularity and visibility. It needs to be seen whether the songs would go on to create some records in terms of views.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's songs have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and fans have pinned high hopes on the album, which is expected to be a chartbuster. Earlier, the team had released an intro song, which went on to gain good attention. Similarly, the song bit used in the teaser of the film too has emerged as a huge hit. For the uninitiated, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser had hit the online circuits a week ago and it has emerged as a huge hit in the online circuits. It pocked many big records within 24 hours of its release on Youtube.

As far as the film's release is concerned, reports suggest that the Mahesh Babu starrer has been confirmed to hit theatres on January 11, 2020. An official announcement from the team is awaited. Sarileru Neekevvaru has been directed by popular film-maker Anil Ravipudi and along with Mahesh Babu, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj etc., in important roles.