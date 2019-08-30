English
    Sarileru Neekevvaru Story: Mahesh Babu And Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie To Have Rayalaseema Backdrop?

    Mahesh Babu, last seen in the box office hit Maharshi, is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which marks his first collaboration with F2 director Anil Ravipudi. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it open on a good note at the box office. Now, here is a major update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the film has a Rayalaseema backdrop and revolves around a classy love story. Okkadu too had a Rayalaseema backdrop, which might add to the buzz surrounding Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is her first movie with Mahesh Babu. The film, featuring 'Prince' in the role of an Army officer, is likely to have plenty of funny moments and this might make it a feast for the family audience.

    Some time ago, Rashmika had said that she feels 'overwhelmed' to be a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Icon.

    "I am really glad to be part of Sarileru Nekevaru (Mahesh Babu) and Icon (Allu Arjun). I am overwhelmed with all the love I have got from the Telugu audience. The scripts of these films are exciting and I have a good role to play. The cast and the technical team is also so good that I didn't want to miss being part of any of the films," Rashmika had told a leading website.

    Vijayashanthi and producer Bandla Ganesh too are a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film's music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti alongside Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. This impending clash has ruffled a few feathers and resulted in a cold war between Mahesh fans and 'Bunny Brigade'.

    So, are you looking forward to the big clash between Mahesh Babu Allu Arjun? Comments, please!

