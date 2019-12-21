Sarileru Neekevvaru Team Unveils A Special Poster On Tamannaah's Birthday!

Sarileru Neekevvaru, the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, will feature Tamannaah as well and she will be seen in one of the song sequences. Tamannaah is celebrating her birthday today (December 21) and team Sarileru Neekevvaru has come up with a birthday special poster through which the actress' look in the movie has been unveiled.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have wished the popular actress a very happy birthday. The birthday special poster, which hit the online circuits a couple of hours ago has gained huge popularity. According to reports, the shoot of the song sequence was held a few days ago and an update regarding the same had come up in the online circuits.

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru team has already released three songs of the film. However, it seems like the lyrical video of the song featuring Tamannaah and Mahesh Babu is yet to be revealed by the team. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Mind Block, the peppy number will be the song that features Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah. Well, we will have to wait a bit more to get a clear picture of the same. Nevertheless, we definitely can expect a fabulous dance number.

Devi Sri Prasad has handled the music department of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Reportedly, the film will have five songs in total and on this upcoming Monday, the team will be unveiling the fourth song from the film.

Tamannaah was previously seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and her performance in the film was highly appreciated. Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be hitting theatres on January 11, 2020, and will be one among the Sankranti releases of the year.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film promises to be a complete entertainer. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and others in important roles.